PARZIALE, John

PARZIALE, John Vincent

Passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 27th, 2021, at his residence in Centerville, Ohio. He was 81.

John was born May 9th, 1940, in Port Washington, NY. He graduated from St. Mary's College, Moraga, California, in 1962 and received his MBA from The University of California – Berkley in 1969. From 1970 – 2000, he was employed by

Marathon Oil Company.

Mr. Parziale was married to Janice Jo Benson on July 25th, 1964, in Chula Vista, CA. John is survived by his wife Janice, son Anthony, daughter-in-law Suzan, granddaughters Elise and Noelle, brother Jim, sister-in-law Sandy and nephew Nick.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) is preferred. Fond

memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.routsong.com


