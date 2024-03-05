Partington, Virginia

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Partington, Virginia Rose

PARTINGTON, Virginia Rose, age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 1, 2024. Virginia worked at Marion Lanes for several years and was a member of Huber Heights Baptist Temple.

She was preceded in death first husband, Richard Pearce, second husband, Paul J. Hines and daughter, Anna Montgomery. Virginia is survived by her third husband, Ken Partington; daughters & sons-in-law, Fay & David Rhinehart, Karen & Larry Tyree, Tracy & Craig Gabriel; sons & daughters-in-law, Kenny & Lisa Pearce, Richard & Vanessa Pearce; sister, Adell Lantz; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with David Rhinehart & Pastor Chuck Zimmerman officiating. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM Thursday. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Spina Bifida Coalition in Virginia's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Baker, Ada
2
Burr, Nathan
3
Blackford, Carolyn
4
Leffel, Carol
5
McDonald, William
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top