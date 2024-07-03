Parsons, Daniel Lester



Daniel L. Parsons, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sat., June 29, 2024. He was born Nov. 13, 1943, in Berea, KY, and raised in Middletown. Dan retired from AK in 2006. He attended Breiel Church and loved his church family, especially his close friends in his small group Bible study. Dan cherished time with family and friends. He enjoyed camping, hiking, working in his yard, and riding his bike. Dan is survived by his wife of 42 years, Phyllis Parsons; son, Pat Parsons (wife Becky) of Monroe; daughter Mollie Parsons of Middletown; and stepdaughter Holly Gilmore (husband Kevin) of Wakefield, RI. He has five grandchildren: Will Parsons (wife Carrie) of Middletown; Chris Parsons (wife Sydney) of Portsmouth; Michael Mattison of Middletown; and Orion and Ophelia Gilmore, of Wakefield, RI. He also has one great-grandson, Thomas Daniel Parsons of Middletown. Dan will be missed by many friends, neighbors, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Rollie Crowe and brother Donald Parsons. Funeral services will be at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown on Sat., July 6. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00am-12:00. Pastor Mike Hammer will officiate the service beginning at noon. Interment is at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown immediately afterward.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com