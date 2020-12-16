PARSONS, CLYDE

PARSONS, Jr., Clyde A.



73, of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, in SOIN Medical Center. Clyde was born September 6, 1947, in Urbana, Ohio, to Clyde and Edith (Roberts) Parsons, Sr. He was a graduate of Wittenberg University and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.



He was also a longtime youth baseball coach. Survivors include two children, Brent (Amy) Parsons and Travis (Jodi) Parsons; grandchildren, Allyson (Aaron), Emily (Nick), Austin, Joe, Kyle, Jeffrey, Alex, Carter, Elizabeth, Brittney and Addie; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ben, Brentlee, Anna and Cora; siblings, Arlene, Angie, Sheila, Celia and Ginny; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Claudette. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission 22. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

