PARSONS, Betty Jean



Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on February 1, 2022. She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky, on October 28, 1939, to the late Edward and Maggie



Anderson. She married, the love of her life, D.M. "Chuck" Parsons, Jr., on February 23rd. Together, they raised two beautiful daughters, Virginia and



Rebecca. She retired after 38 years of working for the



Hewitt Soap Company. She



also attended the Moraine City Church of God. She enjoyed shopping, but she loved her family and being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her



parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D.M.



Parsons Jr.; grandson, Justin Watkins; sisters, Sue Shepard, Mary Parks, and Opal Adkins; her brother, James Anderson; and her son-in-law, Ron Ramsey. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters: Virginia Ramsey and Rebecca (Danny) Watkins; grandchildren: Angie (Kim) Carson and Daniel



Watkins; great-grandchild, Payton (Joey) Ulrich; sister, Sarah Belcher; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Stone Springs of



Vandalia and Hospice of Miami Valley for the care they



provided to Betty. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:30pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30pm, officiated by Pastor Donald



Curtis. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

