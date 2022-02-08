PARSONS, Betty Jean
Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on February 1, 2022. She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky, on October 28, 1939, to the late Edward and Maggie
Anderson. She married, the love of her life, D.M. "Chuck" Parsons, Jr., on February 23rd. Together, they raised two beautiful daughters, Virginia and
Rebecca. She retired after 38 years of working for the
Hewitt Soap Company. She
also attended the Moraine City Church of God. She enjoyed shopping, but she loved her family and being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her
parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D.M.
Parsons Jr.; grandson, Justin Watkins; sisters, Sue Shepard, Mary Parks, and Opal Adkins; her brother, James Anderson; and her son-in-law, Ron Ramsey. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters: Virginia Ramsey and Rebecca (Danny) Watkins; grandchildren: Angie (Kim) Carson and Daniel
Watkins; great-grandchild, Payton (Joey) Ulrich; sister, Sarah Belcher; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Stone Springs of
Vandalia and Hospice of Miami Valley for the care they
provided to Betty. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:30pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30pm, officiated by Pastor Donald
Curtis. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424