Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

PARSONS, Betty

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PARSONS, Betty Jean

Age 82, of Dayton, passed away on February 1, 2022. She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky, on October 28, 1939, to the late Edward and Maggie

Anderson. She married, the love of her life, D.M. "Chuck" Parsons, Jr., on February 23rd. Together, they raised two beautiful daughters, Virginia and

Rebecca. She retired after 38 years of working for the

Hewitt Soap Company. She

also attended the Moraine City Church of God. She enjoyed shopping, but she loved her family and being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her

parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D.M.

Parsons Jr.; grandson, Justin Watkins; sisters, Sue Shepard, Mary Parks, and Opal Adkins; her brother, James Anderson; and her son-in-law, Ron Ramsey. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters: Virginia Ramsey and Rebecca (Danny) Watkins; grandchildren: Angie (Kim) Carson and Daniel

Watkins; great-grandchild, Payton (Joey) Ulrich; sister, Sarah Belcher; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Stone Springs of

Vandalia and Hospice of Miami Valley for the care they

provided to Betty. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:30pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30pm, officiated by Pastor Donald

Curtis. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
HARMON, Debra
3
HILL, GLENN
4
Dohner, Glenna
5
BAKER, Trisha
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top