PARSLEY,



Donald Clarence "Don"



67 of Jeffersonville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Don was born August 5, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Clarence and Alfreda Mays Parsley. He was a 1973 graduate of Talawanda High School in



Oxford, Ohio. After high school Don joined Clarence



running Parsley Plumbing.



After his father's passing, Don took over the business and later passed it on to his son. Clarence and Don also owned C and D Construction in the late 1970's. Don was a huge Nascar and Drag Racing fan. He raced Dragsters and Funny Cars at one point in his life. He was also an avid gun enthusiast. He was an active member of the Bill Moose Gun Club in Darbyville, Ohio, where he served as their treasurer for the last two years. Don



enjoyed shooting on the weekends and going to retreats with club members. Don and his grandson, Ethan, participated in some of the shoots together. Don also served on the Jeffersonville Village Council. Don is survived by his son, Don Micheal Parsley and his wife Marissa of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, and Emily; siblings, Jean Best and her husband Steve, Mark Parsley and his wife Cheryl; nieces and nephews Michelle Lynch and her husband Tony, Jeff Glowka and his wife Nicki, Staci Parsley and Casey Parsley. Don is



preceded in death by his daughter Amy Lee Parsley, May 18, 1978 and parents Clarence Parsley, Nov. 11, 1984, mother Alfreda Parsley April 15, 1991. The family plans to have a



Celebration of Life at a later day.

