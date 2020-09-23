PARRISH, Johnetta

PARRISH (Huguely), Johnetta A. Age 84, of Dayton, OH, peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Thurs., Sep 17, 2020. Left to celebrate her entry into heaven are her children: Felecia (Donald) Blanton, and Kenneth Arnold; brothers: Rev. Melvyn Huguely, Alfred (Cora) Huguely, Michael (Elaine) Huguely; sister, Fay Starks, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private funeral service will be held on Thurs., Sep 24, 2020, 11:00 AM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Rev Melvyn Huguely, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. Family will arrive at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

