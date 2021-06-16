journal-news logo
X

PARRETT, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 7 hours ago

PARRETT, Sr., Robert W.

74 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born in Springfield on

October 25, 1946, the son of Roderick and Dorothy (Gossett) Parrett. He retired as a mailman from the U.S. Postal

Service. He was a member of the American Legion and a

veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Survivors include his three children, Becky (Matt) Locke, Katie (John) Parthemore and Robert (Jennifer) Parrett, Jr.; 10 grandchildren and three brothers, Tom, Tim and Barry Parrett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Parrett and two grandchildren, Dale Hayden and Laney Parrett. His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with

Pastor Neil Haney officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top