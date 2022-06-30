PARMAN, Nellie G.



Age 93, of Huber Heights, OH, formerly of Greenville, TN, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was a member of VFW #3283, Am Vets #464, American Legion Post #200 of Huber Heights, and Eagles Aerie #3491. Nellie retired from the Kroger Company. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Parman; her parents, Marion and Grace Bowman; 4 brothers and 3 sisters, Claude and Della, Clyde, Guy and Gladys, Marion "Bud" and Toka Bowman, Ina Cutshall, Roby and Jim Hinkle and Mary and Howard Miller. Nellie is survived by several nieces and nephews and their children who she loved very much; and a special friend, Lou Grooms. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 5-7 PM. Further Services will be held in Greenville, TN at Kiser – Rose Funeral Home. Interment will be at River Hill Cemetery in TN.

