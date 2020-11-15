PARKS, Ruth J.



Ruth J. Parks, age 100,



of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born to the late James and Sylvia Chiles in Lima, Ohio, on March 19, 1920. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband: Dexter Parks; brothers: Roy, Olen, Barnard, Paul, Burly, and James; sisters: Paulene McCabe, Vera Boyd, Lavon Ray, and Virginia Hesson; daughter: Gloria Jean Parks; and granddaughters: Jodi Rowe and Holly Burwick. She is survived by her children: Wade (Cathy) Parks and Karen Maiola; grandchildren: Larry Maiola, Tony Maiola, Brian Maiola, Kelly Perry, and Shawn Rowe; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hillside Avenue Church of God. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM at the Hillside Avenue Church of God. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband at Vale cemetery following the services. Due to COVID-19 the family asks everyone to kindly wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Care entrusted to Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



