Parks, Jr, Robert Daniel "Danny"



COLUMBUS - Robert Daniel "Danny" Parks, Jr., 56, formerly of Dayton. Passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. Services were held Monday, June 26, 2023, it may be viewed and condolences may be left at WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM.





