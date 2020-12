PARKS (Pullins), Chestine



Chestine (Pullins) Parks, 87, of Maryville, TN, (formerly Springfield, OH) passed away on December 6, 2020. She was born in Somerset, KY, on November 16, 1933. Chestine retired as a teacher in the Northeastern School District, Clark Co., OH. She is survived by her children, Steve, Allison, and Stacy Pullins; 4 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is planned for a future date.