PARKER, William Clint



Age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Walk-through visitation 11 am-1 pm Monday, June 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Followed by Masonic



service at 1 pm. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, June 15, at



Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

