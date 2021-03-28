PARKER, Shirley Ann



85 of Clark County, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 24, 2021. She was



born in Springfield, Ohio, on



November 8, 1935. Shirley was a member of Newson Missionary Church. She was a proud



mother of six children, and they kept her busy. Shirley was



preceded in death by her



husband Delmar Lee Parker. Survivors include her children Terry (LouAnn) Parker, Mark (Jerimie Mueller) Parker, Vicki (Pete) Schwierking, Connie Sue (Jim) Fannin, Cindy (Pat) Sigler and Amy (Steve) Russell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. The family wishes to thank Forest Glen for their love and kindness towards their mother. Private services will be held at the convenience of family. Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



