Parker, Judy



Judy Ann Parker, age 82, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on November 7, 1940 to the late Robert T. and Fern Oline Parker (Badgley). Judy was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Miami University and Master's Degree from Xavier University. She taught elementary school in Franklin and Springboro from 1962 - 1991, and worked as the Franklin Township Clerk/Treasurer from 1992 - 2004. She was an active member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Franklin Golf Course. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James L. Parker. Judy is survived by her sister, Barbara S. Hennessey; niece Kathleen Travis; and nephews, Kevin Hennessey, Micah Parker, and Christopher Parker. A visitation for Judy will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will immediately follow at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at New Jersey Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to Hospice Care of Middletown. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Parker family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral