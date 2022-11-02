PARKER, Jay Howard



07/04/1948-10/25/2022



Jay, age 74, passed away at his home in Hernando, FL, under the care of Hospice/VITAS and with his wife, Becky of 37 years, and his sister Vickie by his side.



He was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.



Jay was an active member of the Leroy Rooks, Jr. VFW Post 4252 in Hernando where he served as Quartermaster for several years. He was also a member of The American Legion Post 237 and the Legion Riders 237.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenny and Carole Parker, his brother Doug and granddaughter Hailey. He is survived by the love of his life, Rebecca Darr Parker; his sister Vickie (Jim) Wise; his children: Star (Manuel) Soto; Adam (Becky ) Parker; Crystal (Kest Cousins) Parker and Danielle (Greg) Johnson. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren.



There will be a Celebration of Life at the Leroy Rooks Jr. Post 4252 in Hernando, FL, on November 19, 2022, from noon until whenever. Burial, with honors, will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, at a later date. The Neptune Society handled the cremation.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in Jay's name to the Leroy Rooks Jr. Post 4252, 3190 N. Carl G. Rose Highway, Hernando, FL 34442 or Hospice/VITAS, 3280 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.



He will be greatly missed by many!

