PARKER, Geneva

PARKER (Richardson), Geneva "Ginny"



92, of Springfield, went home to the Lord on January 18, 2023. She was born in Hazard, KY, on October 9, 1930, to Clarence and Reva (Sizemore) Richardson. Mrs. Parker was retired from the Ohio Masonic Home, where she worked as a nurses aide for 35 years. She was married to Hobert Parker for 53 years until he passed. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Hobert Jr. and William; son-in-law, Dick Flannery; her parents; and brother, Charles Richardson. Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis Flannery; sons, Jim Parker and Charles Parker (Lynn French); daughters-in-law, Patricia Parker and Debbie Cooper; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one half-sister; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Todd Anderson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 pm. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm Tuesday in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com