PARKER, Christine Ann



Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 25, 1951, to parents Eugene and Marilyn (Mitchell) Steiner who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brothers Curt Steiner and Craig Steiner.



Surviving Christine are her husband, John Parker; children, Jenny Parker, Susan (Tom) McClain, William (Tracy) Stoneking; grandchildren, Nautika (Josh) Gummere, Nathan McClain, Emily McClain, Teddi Ellison and Paislee Christman; great-grandchildren, Serenity Applegate and Hunter Gummere; nephew, Jacob Steiner; niece, Amber Steiner; sister-in-law, Marilyn Steiner; niece and nephews, Tiffany and Ray Steiner and Craig Steiner Jr.



Christine was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, and attended Wilbur Wright High School, the Class of '70. Christine had a heart of gold. She had a laughter that would fill a room and raise anyone's spirits. Her warmness made everyone comfortable. She had so many friends.



Christine enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Christine will always be remembered as forever young to those who knew her.



A visitation for Christine will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45432. A funeral service with Pastor Douglas Criswell presiding will occur Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 12:00 PM, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45432. A burial will occur Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 1:15 PM at Dayton Memorial Park, 8135 North Dixie Drive, Dayton, OH 45414.



The family will wear "Purple" on Wednesday in Christine's memory. You are encouraged to do so in her memory.



In Lieu of Flowers, contributions in Christine's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741 US, www.cancer.org.

