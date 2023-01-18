journal-news logo
PARKER, Betty

PARKER, Betty K.

Age 80, of Dayton, was born on May 1, 1942, in Baker, LA. She unexpectedly departed to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023. She leaves to forever cherish her memory two daughters, Sandra Parker and Dr. Tammy Parker, son David Parker Sr. (Robin H.), and son-in-law Richard Morrison Sr.; one sister, Barbara Dalcourt (Elvin); six grandchildren, Richard Morrison Jr. (Ebony), Daniel Parker (Walker Koppleman-Brown), Rydale Morrison, Ghiman McKinney, Davashawn Parker, Dalisha Parker, Kidada Parker, and David Parker Jr.; six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Parker; parents John David Johnson and Catherine Smith Johnson; son Clifton Parker; two daughters Marie Morrison and Valerie Parker; grandson Ryan Morrison; four brothers, and a sister. Visitation 12 PM. Services to follow 1 PM, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Calvary Cemetery.


