PARKER, Bernice Bernice Parker, 69, of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 20th at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. Bernice was born on August 26, 1951, in Pike County, Kentucky, the daughter of Bernie "Bear" and Madeline Ratliff. Bernice was 1 of 6 siblings, and a graduate of Elkhorn City High School, class of 1969. Bernice was married to Richard Parker on July 5th, 1986. They were married by her father, "Bear" Ratliff, at his kitchen table. She had been a devoted wife to him for the past 34 years and he was just as devoted to her until the very end. Bernice had worked for 30+ years at Springfield Pediatric and Associates where she formed many lasting friendships. She has been a devoted member of Greater Life Apostolic Church in Springfield, Ohio, for over 30 years - dedicating her life to the Lord daily. The family takes comfort knowing that Bernice served everyday with the goal of ending up in Heaven, with the Lord and her Mommy and Daddy. Even though no one was ready for her to go, there is comfort in knowing she achieved her ultimate goal. Bernice is survived by her husband, Richard Parker, and her three children, Chad (Tonya) Lewis, Christie (Chris) Rowe, and Kyle (Sherri) Parker. She is also survived by several grandchildren, Braden, Mason, Aubrey, Avery, Bentley, Brinlea, Saylor, Camen, Laykin, Sara, and Katie. She has four surviving siblings, Darrell (Katie) Ratliff, Joyce Phillips, Ralph (Donna) Ratliff, and Greg (Judy) Ratliff; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Bernice is proceeded in death by both parents, Bernie and Madeline Ratliff, along with one sibling, Lloyd "Sugarbear" Ratliff. There will be open visitation for family and friends on September 24th from 6-8 and the funeral service will take place on September 25th at 10am. Both will be held at Greater Life Apostolic Church located at 200 Snyder St., Springfield, OH 45504. Burial and graveside service will be at Rosehill Burial Park, 4781 South Charleston Rd., Springfield, OH, 45502. The family invites you back to the church for a reception dinner immediately following the graveside service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital, as their care for Bernice and communication with the family was impeccable. They would also like to thank the entire congregation of the Greater Life Apostolic Church for their constant prayers and support for Bernice and the entire family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

