PARKE, Brent W.



Brent W. Parke, 44, of Springfield, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022, following



a three-year battle with appendix cancer. He was born in Piqua, Ohio, on September 8, 1977, the son of Charles and Cheryl (Rose) Parke. A 1995 graduate of Graham High School and a 1999 graduate of Wittenberg University, Brent loved sports, especially baseball. Brent taught math at Springfield South High School, Graham High School, and Northwestern Middle School. He was a long-time baseball and golf coach at various schools. He was a successful realtor at Real Estate II and owned and managed numerous rental properties. He faithfully attended Cornerstone Baptist Church and was a mentor and board member at Springfield City Youth Mission (SCYM). In addition to his parents, Brent is survived by his wife, Lauren (Cebulka) Parke; daughters, Allison and Katelyn; Lauren's parents, Marolous and Brenda Cebulka; sister, Janelle (Cory) Bohlander; and brother, Nathan (Beth) Parke. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Donald and Evelyn Rose; brothers-in-law, Marolous "Willie" (Gwen) Cebulka and Michael Cebulka; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Glenn and Margie Parke. A service in celebration of Brent's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd., Springfield. Pastors Sam Bryant and Brian Borton will preside. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 6:00 p.m. A private committal service will be at Rosedale Cemetery, Conover. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Brent's memory to SCYM, 1500 Broadway St., Springfield, OH 45504 (or online at crushtheodds.org) or to Cornerstone Baptist Church (Memo to Mission Fund), 2643 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. Memories and condolences may be shared at



