PARK, Clermont Eugene "Gene"



87, passed away January 3rd, 2022, in his home. Gene was born in Huntington, West



Virginia, May 5th, 1934, to Claude Park and Violet Blankenship Park. His family moved to Miami, Florida, and he attended the University of Miami and received his B.S. in Bible Studies from Grace Bible College. Keeping with the



family tradition, Gene joined the Navy and spent six years



active duty traveling around the world. When his active duty was over, Gene went to work for Boeing and contributed to the success of the Lunar Orbiter Program, The Saturn V



Program and to the Apollo Missions. His most significant contribution was to the success of the moon landing in 1969. Soon after, Gene and his family moved to Ohio to be closer to family and he enlisted in the Navy Reserves. He spent 16 years in the Reserves serving as a recruiter and Commander of the Ashore Mobile Contingency Unit. Gene was very proud of his Native American Heritage and was a member and former



elder of the Piqua Shawnee Tribe. He also was the Chief of the Ohio Native Ancestral associations and directed many pow-wows at George Rogers Clark Park. Gene found joy in Drumming and Singing Indian Songs and playing his guitar. After his retirement from the navy as Chief Petty Officer and from Navistar, Gene taught photography classes at Clark State Community College for 11 Years. He is survived by his wife, Edith West-Park; his three daughters, Denise Milhoan, Charleston W.V., Lisa (Jim) Copes and Michelle Chester, St. Paris, OH; grandchildren, Kimberli, James, Shauna, Nikki, Brandon (Jenn), Jayme (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Allyssa, Jake, Makayla, Gavin, Krista, Brandon, Dylan, Jadon, Brayden,



Bradley, Memphis; great-great-grandchildren, Adriel, Scarlett; brother, David (Rosemary) Park, Florida; special nieces and nephew, Mary and Johnny Straughsbaugh, Deanna Park and Melinda Griffith. He is also survived by his wife's children, Matthew (Casey) Geyer, Dublin, Georgia, Molly Sagraves (Kyle Gerhardt); grandchildren, Ava, Auburn, Alden and Kaitlyn, Brooke (Chris) Burnham, Lauren (Nathaniel), Sarah (Brennen); great-grandchildren, Tanner, Madisyn, Zeke and Renley.



He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth; brothers, Claude and Billy; son, Michael Park; granddaughter, Amber Park; son-in-law, Kenneth Milhoan and great-grandson,



Trenton. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 8th 2022, from 9:00am - 11:00am at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1600 E. High St. with a funeral service starting at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, OH.

