PARAGIN, Raymond B.

Raymond B. Paragin, age 83 of Fairfield, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Ray was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 6, 1937, to Kinchen Paragin and Bertha Pearl Johnson Paragin. Ray retired after 22 years of service in the Fire

Protection Unit, as a Master

Sergeant in the US Air Force. Ray is survived by his wife,

Sylvia Paragin; son, Kevin (Michelle) Paragin; daughter,

Kimberly Mangrum; stepson, Michael (Jill) Gunnels; brother, Darryl (Cleta) Paragin; Ray was preceded in death by his

parents, Kinchen and Bertha Pearl Paragin; sister, Opal Lee Maggard; brothers, Harold, William and Edward Paragin; stepson, Matthew Gunnels. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 12:00 PM at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shared

Harvest Food Bank and/or the American Cancer Society.


