PARAGIN, Raymond B.



Raymond B. Paragin, age 83 of Fairfield, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Ray was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 6, 1937, to Kinchen Paragin and Bertha Pearl Johnson Paragin. Ray retired after 22 years of service in the Fire



Protection Unit, as a Master



Sergeant in the US Air Force. Ray is survived by his wife,



Sylvia Paragin; son, Kevin (Michelle) Paragin; daughter,



Kimberly Mangrum; stepson, Michael (Jill) Gunnels; brother, Darryl (Cleta) Paragin; Ray was preceded in death by his



parents, Kinchen and Bertha Pearl Paragin; sister, Opal Lee Maggard; brothers, Harold, William and Edward Paragin; stepson, Matthew Gunnels. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 12:00 PM at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shared



Harvest Food Bank and/or the American Cancer Society.



