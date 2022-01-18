PAPPAS, Peter John



Age 89 of Centerville, OH, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born December 21, 1932, in Billings, Montana, and was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sophia Pappas; four sisters-in-law, Elaine Lechner, Sue Pappas, Karen Pappas, Marcella Kremer; three brothers-in-law, Karl Lechner, Carl and Robert Kremer. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kremer) Pappas; brothers, George of Billings Montana, Tony of Utah; a brother-in-law, John Kremer of New Bremen, OH; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Doris Kremer of Centerville, OH, and many nieces and nephews. Pete graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1951 and then attended Eastern Montana College of Education. During the Korean War he served in the Navy aboard a destroyer escort. After Korea he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he received an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering and then attended Montana State University where he received his BS degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by North American Aviation Autonetics Division, Anaheim, California. His assignments as a Field Engineer included Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, LA; and the Naval Air Station, Sanford, FL; and as a Technical Marketing Representative in the Dayton, OH Regional Office. After retirement, Pete and Kathy moved to Florida during 2003 and after 12 years they



returned to the Dayton area and resided at St. Leonard in Centerville. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd.,



Reverend Anthony Cook officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial service will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

