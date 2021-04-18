PAPP, James

PAPP, Jr., James E.



Age 75, of Tipp City, passed away on April 3, 2021. Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio, on



November 2, 1945, the son of James and Julia (Pytosh) Papp. He married the love of his life, Diane (Livingston), in 1964. Jim was an extremely kind,



generous and loving person, who was devoted to his family. A jack-of-all trades, Jim retired from General Motors as a



machine repairman in 2004 and enjoyed his retirement years doting on his grandchildren, attending Dayton Dragons games and relaxing in his gazebo.



He will be sorely missed by his son, Timothy (Stacey) Papp; three grandchildren, Owen Daniel, Samantha Lynn and



Garrett Lee; as well as a host of extended family, wonderful neighbors and life-long friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane; and son, James Anthony Papp.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 p.m., at the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will follow on Saturday at 5:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to attend a backyard reception after the Memorial Service at the Papp residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

