PANTER, Susan M.



Age 68, passed away on April 25, 2021, in Adrian, MI. She was born on April 28, 1952, in Detroit, MI, to the late Norman and Mary (Mulligan) Panter.



Susan was preceded in death by her first life partner, Susan A Ertel; her second partner Marla Emswiler; her sister Carol (Panter) Goss and both



parents.



Susan is survived by her son, Matt (Kim) Ertel of Woodstock, Ohio, and her daughter, Holli (Scott) Denson Idle of Urbana, Ohio, and Laingsburg, Michigan; her grandchildren, Cortney McClure, Shelbe Ertel,



Christian (Morgan) Gomes and Braydon (Marissa) Gomes; her great-grandchildren, Colton McClure, Rilynn and Taytum Gomes.



Susan was very close with her surviving sister, Joyce (Ken) Cole of Addison, Michigan; her beloved cat, Max; her nieces and nephews, Jonathon (Pauline) Goss, Jason Goss, Jennifer



(Christian) Malcolm and Dean Cole; and countless cousins,



nieces, nephews and friends that became chosen family.



Susan lived in Urbana, Ohio, for many years where she volunteered as a Girl Scout Troup leader. She loved to camp, boat, swim, sing, bake and share life skills with young people. When it was "cookie time" her troop was the one to beat. Her home would be filled from floor to ceiling with boxes of cookies to be delivered to the masses. Her guidance helped many young girls earn their way to Summer Camp at Camp Whip Poor Whill. Oh, how she loved those "thin mints."



Susan also taught driver's education at Urbana High School in the 80's. She received many compliments for her patience and sense of humor while teaching the magic workings of the dreaded Urbana "square"- round-a-bout. She was grateful for the passenger side brake and had many funny tales to tell. If a bubbly blonde was your driving teacher, that was Susan!



Susan loved animals and was a longtime volunteer with PAWS Animal Shelter in Urbana, Ohio. She also supported various youth 4H groups, local arts and her grandchildren's sports.



Susan retired from Emro Marketing/Speedway Corporation and moved to her home on a quiet lake near Hudson,



Michigan. There, she enjoyed sun-filled days, watching water life and making many new friends in the area. Her sense of humor and sparkling smile could light up a room. She will be missed.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.bairdfuneralhome.com