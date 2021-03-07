PANSTINGEL, Herman L.



Herman L. Panstingel, age 75, of Dayton, reunited with his beloved wife, Carol on February 25, 2021, just a little over one year since her passing. He was born on December 7, 1945, in Dayton, to the late Francis and Catherine (Richards) Panstingel. In addition to his wife and parents, Herman was preceded in death by his five brothers and one sister.



He is survived by his loving children, Lori (Brian) Sullivan, Jenni Bair and Doug (Rhonda) Panstingel; grandchildren, Matt



(Danielle), Jenna, Jared, Grace, Brycen and Reid; great-grandchild, Beau; sisters, June (Jim) Bohanan and Dianna (Thurman) Ferryman; sisters-in-law, Debbie, Mary and Alice Panstingel; Carol's siblings and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Herman worked and retired after 30 years at General Motors. After his retirement from GM, he went onto work and retire from the Dayton Area Chapter of the Red Cross. Herman was a proud previous board member of DayMet Credit Union. He loved golfing and spent as much time as he could playing. When he wasn't on the golf course, you could find Herman at one of his grandkids sporting events. Herman was the go-to guy when you needed something as long as it didn't need fixed!



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio, for the love and care they provided to Herman and his family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SCAD (www.scadresearch.org), in Herman's memory.



