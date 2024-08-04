Pangos, William



PANGOS, William "Bill" age 96, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2024. Bill was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 24, 1927 to James and Matena Pangos. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Irene, and his sister, Joy Daskalakis. Bill is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Matina (James) Haubrock of Centerville, Cynthia (Rev. Fr. Frank) Milanese of Centerville, Kathy (James) Gelis of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Michael James (Amanda) Haubrock, Christina Nicole (Socrates) Manuel, Christopher Nicholas (Ariana) Milanese, Matthew James (Anastasia) Milanese, Anna Maria (Michael) Wright, Madeline Irene (Andoni) Sideris; great-grandchildren, Demetri Michael Haubrock, Yianni George Haubrock, William Xenophon Milanese, and Theodore Anthony Milanese. He is also survived by nieces Eleni Fleming, Linda Kididis, Carolyn Paris-Tirschwell, nephews George Daskalakis, Robert Calloway and Godchildren John Paidas, Cynthia Barron, Jennifer Paris-Moe, Lorie Prieto-Wells whom he loved very much.



Bill worked at NCR for 30 years and then retired from Delco Products after an additional 15 years. With an eye for innovation, he developed several patents throughout his career. He was a lifelong active member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, where he served on the Parish Council and enjoyed helping with the upkeep of the church with his fellow "Musketeers." Bill was a member of Millennium Lodge # 779 F&AM for over 60 years and the Hithergreen Senior Center where he taught woodworking. For many years, Bill and Irene were active members of square dance clubs in the Dayton area and enjoyed ballroom dancing. Bill lived his life in faith and in service to others, sharing his love through his creative projects. As a devoted husband, father, and papou (grandfather), he will be deeply missed, but we take comfort in knowing that he is reunited and dancing in heaven with his wife, Irene. The family would like to thank the staff at Hidden Springs Senior Living for the excellent care they provided to Bill the last few months.



The funeral service will be held on Monday August 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Rev. Fr. Anthony Cook, Rev. Fr. Frank Milanese, and Rev. Fr. John Touloumes officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com