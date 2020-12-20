PANCAKE, Shirley L.
Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pancake, and her brother-in-law, James Benedict. She is
survived by her three loving daughters and sons-in-law,
Christine & Ron Sweeney, Jennifer & Dane Marsee, Rebecca & Todd Kreill; five grandchildren, Rachel, Andrew, Ryan, Daniel, Alayna; one great-grandchild, Violet; and her sister, Mary J. Benedict. Due to the COVID-19 climate, the family will be having private services only for everyone's safety. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
