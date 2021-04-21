X

PALMIERI, Joseph

PALMIERI, Joseph G.

Joseph G. Palmieri, age 76, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on April 18, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. Private services will be held at St. Stephen Cemetery at the convenience of the

family. There will be a celebration of life service at Joyce Park at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lindenwald Baseball Inc., c/o Mark Wagner, 320 Meadow Ct., Fairfield, OH 45014. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director at Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

