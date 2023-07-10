Palmer, Rita

Palmer (Hodge), Rita L



Rita L. (Hodge) Palmer, 88 of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born in Artie, West Virginia on September 25, 1934, the daughter of Ballard and Nona (Armstrong) Hodge. She was a devoted homemaker and a caregiver to many loved ones. Her passion was her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was born and raised in West Virginia and loved going back to her beloved home for family gatherings and spending time with loved ones. Her heart will always be in West Virginia. She leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, John (Julia) Palmer of Springfield, two daughters; Johnna (Dave) Hughes of Springfield and Rebekah (Allen) Workman of Tucson, Arizona, two sisters; Jean Williams of Artie and Shelbia "Tibby" Dunbar of Clearcreek, one brother, Oren Bacon of Artie, one sister-in-law, Easter Hodge of Tennessee, 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and eight siblings. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, also at the funeral home, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Rita will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park immediately following the funeral service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton in Rita's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





