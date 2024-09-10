PALMER, John S. "Jack"



PALMER, John S. "Jack", 71, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2024 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. He was born July 20, 1953 in Corning, NY the son of the late James and Constance (Bahnsen). Jack was the President of Palmer Manufacturing & Supply in Springfield, Ohio. He enjoyed reading, scrolling Reddit, rock climbing, being Papa Dude to his granddaughters, spending time with his beloved friends and family, and was an avid Pelotonia rider, in which he was the oldest person to complete the 200-mile ride in 2023, a very proud achievement of his. Survivors include his wife, Marline "Marti" (Titus) Palmer; three daughters, Amber (Ryan) Durant, Chloe (Arnie) Richardson, and Sydney Palmer; "bonus" daughter, Taylor Titus; his four granddaughters, Dani, Emmie and Charley Durant and Kinsley Richardson; siblings, Pam, Gaya, and Wes Palmer; friends "the Marks", Garry Beair, Joe Seiger, and several other extended family members and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at the Springfield Country Club (2315 Signal Hill Rd, Springfield, OH 45504) from 2:00-5:00 PM. Attire is casual or "ugly casual" (old t-shirts, plaid, chicken prints, all denim, Palmer Mfg. logo shirts, etc.), the way Jack liked to dress. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pelotonia (pelotonia.org) or WagsInn Canine Charities (WagsInn.com).



