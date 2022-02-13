PALMER, Dudley Wallace



Age 87, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village. He was born



December 26, 1934, in Palmer, Kentucky to Ray and Glyn



Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife,



Diana; grandson, Clint Palmer; and son, Danny Palmer. Dudley is survived by his daughter,



Shirley (Bobby) Sabo; grandson, Robert (Chelsea) Sabo, granddaughter, Ali (Stanley) Till; 5 great-grandsons, Dillon Palmer, Bronx Till, River Sabo, Gunner Sabo, Hunter Sabo; and 3 great-granddaughters, Emmerson Till, Leighton Till, Gracen Till; his brother, Hershel Palmer; and a sister, Ama Wills.



Dudley served in the United States Air Force, and moved to Middletown, Ohio, in 1962, he drove semis for different



companies including Magnode in Trenton. He owned and



operated Palmer's Union 76 service station on Nelbar Road, later adding Palmer's wrecker service. He enjoyed being around people, never meeting a stranger! He started building and racing stock cars in the 70's. Continued to be in the racing world with Son Danny racing, Grandson Clint racing, and



Dillon racing go carts. Loved NASCAR, and cheered on the Kentucky Wildcats in his later years. Per his request there will be no service and his final resting place will be Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

