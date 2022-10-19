PALMER, David Lee



88 of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 24, 1933, in Fremont, Michigan, to Earl and Dorothy (Coutchie) Palmer. David attended University of Michigan. He then graduated from Annapolis Naval Academy. David served our country in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a pilot during Vietnam. He worked as an Industrial Engineer, retiring in 1992. David had many hobbies fishing, golf, bridge, skiing, sailing, and most important is his time dedicated to Boy Scout activities. David is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eugenia Palmer; his children, Michael (Dilsen) Palmer, Margaret (Mark) Palmer and Joel (Jody) Palmer; six grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Justin, Joshua, Nicholas and Kiersten and his beloved Welsh Terriers, and great-grandson, Landon. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Merlin and Foster Palmer. David is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. A Receiving of Friends will be on Saturday, October 22nd from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with A Memorial Mass following on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Chapel of Holy Family Parish at 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042 with Fr. John Civille as Celebrant. Memorial Contributions may be directed to: P.A.W.S., the Humane Society, St. Libra's Lakota Missionary School, or St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326. The family would like to thank neighbors, T. J. and Dora Cope for their support during their time of need. Also, thank you for all the medical support. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



