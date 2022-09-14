PALMER, Carol S.



Age 79, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 13, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Vernon and Angie (Miller) Russell. She retired from Speco Corporation and Foley Benefits and most recently worked at Elder-Beerman. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Doug Ford; three wonderful grandchildren, Kylie (Dan) Roncolato, Ethan Ford, and Tyler (Sydnee) Ford; her precious great-grandchildren: Brody, Buckley, Briggs, and Beckett. She is also survived by her "2nd sister" Julie Spigelmoyer and husband, Sonny; brother-in-law, Rick; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Carol also enjoyed time with her special cousins and meal companions: Jack, Birdie, and Don. Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 61 years, Philip E. Palmer in 2020; her son, Mark Alan in 1977; brother, Kenneth Russell as well as her great-granddaughter, Haven in 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Ferncliff Cemetery beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



