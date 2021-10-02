journal-news logo
PALLANT, Harry R.

Harry R. Pallant, age 80, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born September 9, 1941, in Geneva, OH, to the late Joseph Pallant and Harriett (Tyler) Welker. Harry is survived by his wife Pat, many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sisters. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 on Saturday., October 2, 2021, from 1:30PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:30PM with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online

condolences may be made at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

