PAHL, Beverly Ann



76, of Vincent, OH, passed away October 1, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19. She was born on January 29, 1945, in Springfield, OH, and was the daughter of the late Ivan and Francis Anderson Jones.



Beverly retired from Krogers in Belpre after 28 years of service. She was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church and enjoyed participating in the Ladies Circle. Her family finds peace at this time knowing she is with our loving savior, Jesus Christ.



Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Bernie Pahl of 47 years; daughters, Diane Eleyet of Westerville, OH, Dawn (Mike) Pulsinelli of Grove City, OH, Danette (Kerry) Bludnick of Circleville, OH; grandson Dakota Miller; granddaughter Emily Wildermuth; sister Vivan (Ron) Orlando of Grove City, OH, who quotes "My dear sister was thoughtful, loving, kind, vibrant and loved the Lord. Miss you Sis!"; her brother-in-law, Colby Goodridge; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Goodridge and brother, John Jones.



The family would like to thank the Palliative Care staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital for the kindness and compassion they showed Beverly and us during this difficult time.



Funeral services will be Thursday 5pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating.



Visitation will be Thursday 3-5pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, OH.



Visitation in Springfield, OH, will be Saturday 12:30 - 1:30 pm at the Ferncliff Funeral Home in Springfield, OH, followed by a service at 1:30 pm.



Burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH.



Memorial Contributions can be made to Porterfield Baptist Church, 39 Hollywood Drive, Little Hocking, OH 45742.



