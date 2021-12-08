PAGE, Jr., Oscar Sheridan
Oscar Sheridan Page, Jr., 90, of Miamisburg passed away
Monday, December 6, 2021, in his home. He was born February 16, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Oscar and Lula (Swift) Page.
Oscar was a 1949 graduate of Miamisburg High School and
attended The Ohio State
University. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served in various roles over the years. Oscar served in the National Guard during the Korean War. He was active in government, serving as a Miami Township trustee and a Montgomery County Commissioner. Oscar owned his own insurance agency for nearly 50 years. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norbert Page; sisters, Virginia Selby and Georgia Page; and his brother-in-law, Robert Woolf.
Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Suzanne (Walker) Page; children, Nancy (Garry) Andrews, Diane (Gary) Naylor, and Dr. David (Cheryl) Page; grandchildren, Steven Page, Matthew Page, Karen (Brad) Jones, Kim (John) Lee, Craig (Jacquelyn) Naylor; step-grandchildren, Chad Jones, and Jonathan (Ashley) Jones; great-grandchild, Nora Jane Lee; step-great-grandchildren, Jordan, Lauren, and Logan Jones; sisters-in-law, Patricia Page and DaOnne Woolf.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 – 7 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMDIT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or to Promedica Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
Funeral Home Information
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home