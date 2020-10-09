PAGE, DORIS

PAGE (Young), Doris Age 100, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. in Trenton, Ohio. Preceding her in death were Wesley L. Page, her husband of 47 years as well as her sister and best friend, Hildegarde Luff by two years at the age of 95; her parents Abe and Emma (Woodrey) Young; her first husband William M. Laney who lost his life in WWII; brother-in-law Richard Luff and son-in-law, Jerald W. Leeker. She is survived by her son Gary (Candy) Page, daughter, Margo (the late Jerry) Leeker and grandchildren Brittany Page (husband Mark Ancipink), Pamela (Rick) Painter and Bill Leeker (Tara Thompson); and great-grandchildren Zoe and Willa Painter. Doris loved her family, enjoying their times together. Doris graduated from Trenton High School and Butler County Business School. Before she became a stay-at-home mother, she was employed as a secretary at The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, and later at Hamilton's Citizens Bank. She lived in her 1830 home 72 years, originally a two-story log cabin which was later updated when her family purchased it. Doris loved her home which complimented her love for history, especially the history of Trenton. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church; a member and co-curator of the Trenton Historical Society Museum; a member of The Butler County Historical Society; and CHAPS. Doris served ten years as secretary on the Friends of Chrisholm Board, a Butler County Metropark. On Doris' 100th birthday she was honored by the Chrisholm Board by naming their office at Chrisholm "The Doris L. Page Research Room". She was the author of five books on local history and was called upon to present talks for historical societies and local clubs. She enjoyed the many friends she met through researching Trenton history as well as genealogy projects for many people. Doris also had a chair caning business. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice Care of Middletown staff for their continued care. We also want to thank the caregivers for their comforting care and being there for mom, for which we were very appreciative. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, with graveside services for family and friends at Hickory Flat Cemetery, Wehr Rd., St. Clair Township on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Tammy Eady officiating. Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Peters Lutheran Church, 311 N. Miami St., Trenton, Ohio 45067, Friends of Chrisholm, Box 234, Trenton, Ohio 45067, or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

