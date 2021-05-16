PAGE, Claude

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689818-01_0_0000689818-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689818-01_0_0000689818-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PAGE, Jr., Claude S. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 74 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at <br/><br/>Miami Valley Hospital. He was born December 22, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Frankie and Claude S. Page, Sr. Claude is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Domina; children, Saundra (Kenneth) Durgans, Claude S. Page, III, Patrice Page, Chad Page, Barbara (Charles) <br/><br/>Matthews-Papp, Wesley <br/><br/>Matthews and Cass Matthews; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; best friend of 67 years, Ulice "Junie" Norton and Terry Berry; along with numerous family and friends. He was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School. Claude retired after 30 years of dedicated service from General Motors. Claude was a devoted and active member of Stillwater United Methodist Church whose passion was Radio Controlled Cars as well as being an avid sports fan, and loved smooth jazz. He collected many cars over the years including, BMW's, Porsche's, Corvette's, and of course General Motor cars. Above all, Claude's love of his life was his relationship with God, wife, children and grandchildren. A memorial <br/><br/>service will take place, 4:00 p.m. May 20, 2021, at Stillwater United Methodist Church, 6911 Frederick Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45414. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Kidney Foundation, https:\\app.etapestry.com\onlineforms\KidneyFoundationofOhio\memorialsandhonorariums.html to help others in need of kidney transplants, dialysis, transportation and other special needs. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.</font><br/>