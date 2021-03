PADGETT, Isabel



Age 101, passed away on February 24, 2021. She was born July 17, 1919, in Pittsburg, PA., the daughter of Otis and Rena (Basham) Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan Padgett and son Gordon Padgett. Isabel is survived by her daughter Nancy Padgett; grandchildren Brian, Brad, Greggory (Jennifer), Garrett, Gage and great-grandchildren Kira, Sofia, Eric, Gwendolyn, Griffin, Grayson, Gannon, Gavin and Everlee. Donations to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com