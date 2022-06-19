PADGETT, Cheryl Ann



Cheryl Ann Padgett, 45, of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2022, in her residence. She was born December 1, 1976, the daughter of Bryl and Marva (Reams) Padgett. Cheryl had been employed at Quest Adult Services. She is survived by all of her dedicated caregivers, staff and the residents of the Mueller Residential Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Elder Shundrick Parker officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the F. F. Mueller Residential Center. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

