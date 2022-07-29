journal-news logo
PACOCHA, Michelle Ann

PACOCHA

(nee Mumford),

Michelle Ann

Age 54, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Beloved wife of Benedict George Pacocha. Loving mother of Anna Grace Pacocha and Alec James Pacocha. Cherished daughter of Linda (late James) Mumford. Michelle is also sur-vived by many loving cousins and friends and she will be greatly missed.

Memorial Visitation Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Spring Lane, Dyer, IN 46311. Interment private. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook at ww.SMITSFH. com.

Funeral Home Information

Smits Funeral Home - Dyer

2121 Pleasant Springs Lane

Dyer, IN

46311

https://www.smitsfh.com/

