PACK, John Lowell



John Lowell Pack, age 92 of Franklin, Ohio, formerly of Johnson County passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at his residence. John was born July 23, 1929, in Johnson County, Kentucky, to the late Buell Pack and Georgia Ramey Pack. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Gracie Castle Pack, two infant sons, Randall and Lowell Pack; three brothers, Francis Merrill Pack, Bobby Pack,



Kenneth Pack, also one sister, Gloria Brewer. He is survived by his loving nieces, nephews and special friends. John was a proud veteran of the United States Army.



Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Sitka Free Will Baptist Church with Jim McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow in the Marvin Sparks Cemetery, Blaine, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Sitka Free Will Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Salyersville



Chapter 15 of the D.A.V. will perform military honors.



Arrangements are under the directions of the Phelps & Son Funeral Home.

