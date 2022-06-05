OYER, Frederick J. "Fred"



Frederick J. Oyer "Fred", age 70, of Dayton, passed away June 2, 2022. He was born July 6, 1951, in Detroit, MI, to the late Alvin and Virginia (Kelly) Oyer. Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Deborah A. Oyer, 2 sisters Maureen Maurus and



Rosemarie Gauthier, and his



in-laws, Richard and Esther Walsh. He is survived by his children, Jeannette (Glen) Stidham, Cristine Oyer, and Jim Oyer; grandchildren, JR Stidham, Marie Stidham, Henry Stidham, Will Stidham and Luke Oyer. Fred is also survived by his siblings, Mary Ann Oyer, Tom Oyer, Kathy (Al) Grenier, and Ernie (Debbie) Oyer, along with many nieces, nephews and countless extended relatives and friends. Fred began his career in sales spanning more than 30 years before becoming a business owner. Fred with his wife Debbie were proud business owners providing many employees and thousands of families a fun time at Melody Pool and Christopher Swim Club. Fred will always be remembered for his jokes, his big personality and laugh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in his memory. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to mass (10am-11am) at church. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Fred's family.

