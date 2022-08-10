OWSLEY, Dencil

OWSLEY,



Reverend Dencil



93, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Dencil was born on November 7, 1928, in Lackey, Kentucky.



Dencil's career spanned 65 plus years as Pastor of the Franklin FreeWill Baptist Church in Franklin, Ohio. He held the honor of being the first full-time FreeWill Baptist Pastor in the state of Ohio, He was involved in the physical construction of the original church building in 1955 as well as the new addition in 2000. The church was his world and he and his wife Vertie dedicated their lives to the people who passed through the doors. Dencil was an avid hunter and fisherman, sometimes feeding the entire church community at huge fish frys. He was an incredible singer who often opened his sermons with a song. He could truly sing the glory down. He was known for being able to quote pages of scriptures without ever opening his Bible. Those who ever knew him were captivated by his amazing story telling ability, his amazing sense of humor and his ability to preach so even the children could understand. He was preceded in death by his loyal and faithful wife of 70 years, Vertie VanHoose Owsley, his mother and father, Jerry and Martha Owsley, 4 sisters, Faye, Lorraine, June Ann and Loretta and 7 brothers, Earl, Eugene, Billy, Donald, Jerry Jr., Bobby Dean and Clyde. Dencil is survived by daughters Pam (Ron) Temple and Rhonda (Drew) Banks. He also leaves behind 4 grand-children, Tonya Faith Temple, Shane (Lushelle) Temple, Chad (Christi) Beculheimer, Andy (Katie) Beculheimer, 6 great-grandchildren, Megan Faith Temple, Christopher Scott Barker, Cody Beculheimer, Jake Beculheimer, Mallory Georgia Marie Bryer, Jeremy Shane Temple Jr., 13 great-great-grandchildren, GT Bryer, Sawyer Lee Temple, Julian Jacob Lane, Madyson Pamela Faith Temple, Willow Grace Temple, Kreelyn Mae Barker, Kruzi Ash Barker, Ashlee Rose, Mekala Carberry, Adrian Hart, Zayne Hart, Zachary Hart and Lexi Hart. He is also survived by sisters, Ruby Jones and Phyliss Stambaugh, both of Indiana. In addition, he leaves behind his beloved church family, a host of friends and loved ones and countless souls saved under his ministry. Visitation will be 11:00 am at the Franklin Freewill Baptist Church, 6194 State Route 123 North, Franklin, Ohio. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM at the Franklin FreeWill Baptist Church, 6194 State Route 123, Franklin Ohio with Reverend James Anderson, Reverend Drew Banks and Reverend Jim Dalton officiating. Dencil will be under the care of Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd. St. Franklin, Ohio with Burial in Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be made to



