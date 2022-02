OWENSBY, Helen



Age 77, of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She was a member of New Commandment Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Jimmy and Odessa Owensby, 6 brothers, 5 sisters. She leaves to cherish her



memory sons, Jeff and Shawn Owensby, daughter, Cynthia Owensby (Rick) Scott, 3 sisters; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Friday, February 18, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.