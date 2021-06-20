OWENS, Stephen "Steve"



79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2021, in Scottsdale, AZ.



Steve was born April 14, 1942, in Springfield, OH, to



Woodrow and Velma Owens. He was a 1960 graduate of Springfield High School and Central State University with a degree in business. Steve worked and retired from International Harvester after 34 years. Steve loved baseball from a young age. He played on many Babe Ruth teams and several championship teams. He was the catcher for every team he played for. He loved spending the winters in AZ with his fiancé Jenny Carter. Steve loved golf and spending time with his friends and family. He was very proud of his family especially his grandchildren and their



accomplishments.



Steve was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Owens, granddaughter, Shelby Buck, Parents, Woodrow and Velma Owens. Steve is survived by his fiancé, Jenny Carter of Scottsdale, AZ, son Dustin Owens (Kathy), daughter, Lindsey Koval (Rob), son, Paul Owens, sister, Winnie Heironimus (Kenneth), grandchildren, Morgan Coles (Noel), Ashley Owens, Ethan Owens, Kaitlin Musick and Joey Koval. Great-Grandchildren, Noel Coles IV, Gabriel Coles and soon to be expected baby Madeline Coles. Special friends of many years, Brenda Owens, Dave Garrett, Sr., Lou Kemp, Jim George, Mike Palmer, Dan and Julie Carter and golf partner Gerri Perkins. Funeral



services will be held at Miami Cemetery: 6379 Corwin Ave Waynesville, OH 45068 on Friday, June 25th, at 1:30 pm. All friends are welcome to attend.

