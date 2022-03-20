OWENS, Sharon

OWENS (Eichinger),



Sharon Ann



76, of Coralville, passed away on March 8, 2022, at The Bird House Hospice Home in Iowa City, Iowa.



A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Steve Witt officiating. A reception will



follow at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue in Iowa City. Interment will be held at a later date.



Sharon was born on June 19, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to Paul and Corinne (Foster) Eichinger. She attended Julienne High School and graduated from St. Joseph Commercial High School.



Sharon worked at NCR in Dayton for over eighteen years and while there, she met and married Randy Owens. The couple enjoyed 38 years together sharing a passion for raising many beloved canine kids; especially Corey, Emmet, Gabby and Finn.



After making the move to Coralville, Iowa, in 1998, Sharon was encouraged to join The University Club. She spoke of it as being a lifeline for her since she had no connections at first. In a very short time she formed close, lasting relationships from her participation in the newcomer division and eventually served as University Club President from 2005 to 2006.



Sharon delighted her bridge and book club friends with enthusiastic entertaining. She will be remembered as a gracious hostess and wonderful cook but more importantly, an inspiration to all her loving friends as a person who faced adversity with courage, determination and always a sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.



Sharon is survived by her cousins: Mary Ann Woodall of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Marie Sherrer of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Susan Olson of Duxbury, Massachusetts; four nieces, one nephew and two great-nieces.



A special thank you to Deborah Daniels for adopting Corey and Finn, to the Bird House Hospice Home for the loving care she received and to her family of friends who made her feel loved.



Memorial donations may be made to The Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County or the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. In order to view the funeral service via livestream, please visit Sharon's obituary page at



www.lensingfuneral.com