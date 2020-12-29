OWENS, JUDITH

OWENS (Cox), Judith



Judith "Judie" (Cox) Owens, age 73, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, December 25, 2020, at Kettering Hospital. She was born on the family farmstead in German Township on July 6, 1947, to the late Eurith M. (Crouch) and Woodrow Cox. She graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 1965; and was a member of Towne Blvd Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Vernon "Ronald" Cox and Richard Cox. Judie retired from Monsanto after more than 33 years of service. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Clifton W. "Cliff" Owens, Jr.; her son Wade Owens; her daughter Audra (Russ) Whitman; 3 grandchildren, Autumn Adkins, Jett Owens and Lane Whitman; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.



(2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Sherrill Sizemore officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

